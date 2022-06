MENIFEE - Police in Menifee arrested a 17-year-old Heritage High School student Sunday for threatening to shoot up a school. The Los Angeles Times reports the teen had been harassing other students and making threats over Social Media, but those threats did not mention a specific school. The teen was taken into custody without incident at his home and police say he was in possession of brass knuckles and a ghost gun.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO