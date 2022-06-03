ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Huge Game 1 Comeback Is Enough to Convince RJ to Switch a Best Bet

By Brandon Truffa
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Today on “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell,” RJ recaps the Boston Celtic’s huge come from behind victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1. Despite leaning on the Warriors to win the series prior to last night’s game, and even with them being favored in Game 2, RJ feels the time is now to cash in on Boston to win the series.

RJ Bell: “Okay, I’m officially making this my best bet: Celtics win the series at -170. I originally had a small bet on the Warriors, and during yesterday’s show I said I was ‘leaning heavily Golden State.’ But after last night’s game, I feel like if you haven’t bet on the series yet, this is your chance to cash in on the Celtics to win the series.”

