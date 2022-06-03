Celtics' Huge Game 1 Comeback Is Enough to Convince RJ to Switch a Best Bet

The Phoenix Suns are coming off the heels of a disappointing playoff exit, and major changes may be in the works. One of those changes may involve starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a former first overall pick, is poised to become a restricted free agent this offseason. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, it is “more likely than not” that Ayton is moved during the offseason, especially if Phoenix is able to find an appealing sign-and-trade opportunity.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO