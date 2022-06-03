Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall.

The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet.

"We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian.

He added, "This season's programming truly embodies our mission: to be a place where audiences can discover new favorites, build community, and leave inspired."

The Reser recently announced it will soon offer memberships, which are expected to go on sale Friday, June 10. There will be several tiers of members — starting at $100 per season — that will get access to presale tickets, early access to new shows, free ticket exchanges, invitations to insider events and more.

This season, presale tickets for members also start on June 10, while public ticket sales for the inaugural season begin Thursday, July 7.

Officials say the Reser Presents series is designed to bring international art and performers to Beaverton, and this year's season includes everything from music to theater and film, with shows for all ages.

More local, visiting presenters also perform at the Reser and will be announced on a rolling basis.

Other highlights of the upcoming Reser Presents series include DakhaBrakha — who visited the Reser in April — Amythyst Kiah, Gina Chavez, Mark O'Connor and more.

The full lineup also includes Jazzy Ash and Red Yarn, Osvaldo Golijov, the Six Triple Eight documentary, Caroline Shaw & So Percussion, Watkins Family Hour, Kalani Pe'a, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, Edna Vazquez, Letters Aloud, Smith and Yarn, Glass Half Full Theatre, the Kingston Trio, Seffarine and Joe Kye & the Givers.