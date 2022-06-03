ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

By Sally Segar
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34D4jG_0g00xlJH00 Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall.

The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet.

"We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian.

He added, "This season's programming truly embodies our mission: to be a place where audiences can discover new favorites, build community, and leave inspired."

The Reser recently announced it will soon offer memberships, which are expected to go on sale Friday, June 10. There will be several tiers of members — starting at $100 per season — that will get access to presale tickets, early access to new shows, free ticket exchanges, invitations to insider events and more.

This season, presale tickets for members also start on June 10, while public ticket sales for the inaugural season begin Thursday, July 7.

Officials say the Reser Presents series is designed to bring international art and performers to Beaverton, and this year's season includes everything from music to theater and film, with shows for all ages.

More local, visiting presenters also perform at the Reser and will be announced on a rolling basis.

Other highlights of the upcoming Reser Presents series include DakhaBrakha — who visited the Reser in April — Amythyst Kiah, Gina Chavez, Mark O'Connor and more.

The full lineup also includes Jazzy Ash and Red Yarn, Osvaldo Golijov, the Six Triple Eight documentary, Caroline Shaw & So Percussion, Watkins Family Hour, Kalani Pe'a, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis, Edna Vazquez, Letters Aloud, Smith and Yarn, Glass Half Full Theatre, the Kingston Trio, Seffarine and Joe Kye & the Givers.

Comments / 0

Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Business Spotlight: The Ridgefield Mercantile

New to the downtown Ridgefield landscape is The Ridgefield Mercantile. It opened at 418 Pioneer St. in March of this year and is owned and operated by longtime friends and business partners Suzy and Kurt Rylander, and Kate and David Sacamano. The shop is a blend of 80% vintage and...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Eater

Celebrity Chef Justin Sutherland Is Opening a Sandwich Shop in Portland

When Top Chef alum and Taste the Culture host Justin Sutherland visits a new city, one of the first priorities is scoping out a good egg sandwich. He’ll ask hotel clerks and bartenders for their favorites. He’ll prioritize a visit to Black Seed Bagels when in New York. And, historically, when visiting Portland, he’s popped into Kenny & Zuke’s for breakfast.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
osubeavers.com

Corvallis Super Regional Dates, TV Information Announced

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The Beavers take on Auburn in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field that begins at 7:30 p.m. PT. Game two of the series is Sunday at 7 p.m.,...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Entertainment
Beaverton, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Midcentury Chalet in the Treetops Is Polished to a Shine in Highlands Crest

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an absolute showstopper perched high above town. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Tradition beats the rain at 113th Strawberry Festival

Kaylin Varner had to drive more than 120 miles over a mountain pass with a 1-year-old baby to get to Lebanon Strawberry Festival. The Prineville woman said nothing would have stopped her from seeing Jo Dee Messina. “I left my husband at home with a broken foot and everything,” Varner...
beachconnection.net

Intricate to Absolutely Deserted on Oregon Coast: Nesika, Bob Creek, Neptune, Hug Point, Oceanside

(Oregon Coast) – So much of the fun of a jaunt to the Oregon coast comes from making those big discoveries that make even bigger impressions: the jaw-dropping finds of something new and wild that simply fills you with delight. Encountering a mysterious sea cave, beach spot full of fantastic shapes, or maybe a sandy expanse that is off the beaten path and completely bereft of other souls. (Above: Nesika Beach near Gold Beach. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Chavez
Person
China Forbes
Person
Osvaldo Golijov
Person
Caroline Shaw
PLANetizen

How Bike Racks Are Weaponized To Displace Unhoused People

In an article in the Portland Mercury, Alex Zielinski describes “perhaps the most Portland form of ‘hostile architecture’: bike racks.” A set of 22 bike racks was mysteriously installed on a block of NW Broadway, prompting questions about who installed them and why. “Notably, this wall...
PORTLAND, OR
Robb Report

The World’s First Queer Wine Festival Is Happening in Oregon Later This Month

Click here to read the full article. There are a lot of great ways to celebrate Pride month: parades, concerts, charity events—the list goes on. One that isn’t so frequently mentioned, though? Wine. The world’s first queer wine festival will be taking place later this month in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Eater reported. The Queer Wine Fest is bringing together 16 queer-owned, queer-made or queer-grown wineries in Oregon, Washington and California to celebrate the LGBTQ wine community. Some of the wineries involved include Elk Cove Vineyards, Hip Chicks Do Wine and Sis and Mae Wine, with all participants pouring two different options....
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patricia Reser Center#Reser Presents
Channel 6000

Too early to tell how June 2022 plays out in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro weighs future of Portland Expo Center

The elected regional government is seeking feedback and ideas for the future of the North Portland facility it owns and operates.Metro called for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center on Tuesday, June 7. The 53-acre exhibition facility is owned by the regional government at 2060 N. Marine Dr. near the Columbia River in North Portland. Metro said it has millions of dollars of needs and no guaranteed financing. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study is seeking ideas about future uses that could best benefit the region. "Expo has served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
thereflector.com

Clark College breaks ground on north county campus

A former north Clark County dairy farm will finally make a transition from producing milk to minting college graduates, as officials broke ground on Clark College at Boschma Farms on June 1. At an event at the site in Ridgefield to the east of Interstate 5, dozens gathered to celebrate...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard's Broadway Rose renovations near completion

A new recently installed illuminated sign welcomes theatergoers as they travel down Grant Street. One year after the beginning of a major $3.5 million remodeling and renovation project, progress is going fast and furious at Oregon's premier musical theater, which is located in Tigard. That undertaking includes the recent installation of a new illuminated sign for Broadway Rose Theatre Co. "Our former Broadway Rose sign hung on the outside of our old scene shop, which faces (Grant Street). We demolished our old scene shop and built a much larger scene shop and costume shop," Alan Anderson, Broadway Rose...
TIGARD, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
133
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy