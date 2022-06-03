ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail

By Kevin Accettulla, Braley Dodson, Nexstar Media Wire, Steve Roth, Sallie Walkup
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEDD3_0g00rc0e00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been arrested in South Carolina, according to jail records.

Antle, 62, who does not have charges listed, was booked Friday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5:40 p.m. by the FBI, according to jail records.

Authorities didn’t immediately explain why he was arrested. Kevin Wheeler with the FBI told Nexstar’s WBTW that he didn’t have any details to provide at this time, but confirmed he was arrested Friday. TMZ reports that, according to a source close to the investigation, the charges are related to alleged money laundering.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in Horry County. He told WBTW in December that allegations made against him in “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” were “absolutely false.”

California court says bees are fish

Information in the documentary accused him of having a sexual relationship with multiple minors while he was an adult — as well as forging the signature of a 15-year-old’s father so they could be legally married. He was also accused of physically abusing women and using deceptive financial practices as it relates to a fundraising organization.

In the docuseries, allegations are made about how money that Antle has raised for the Rare Species Fund has been spent and whether much of the money goes back into his pocket. The Myrtle Beach Safari website says the fund was established in 1983 and “is a grassroots organization that provides financial support and practical training to wildlife conservation initiatives in situ.” The website goes on to say that fund’s support has primarily focused on projects in South America, Africa and Thailand.

One woman referred to Antle on the show as the “ Harvey Weinstein of the animal training business”. The T.I.G.E.R.S. facility at Barefoot Landing was also mentioned several times in the new docuseries.

In January, Antle waived his right to appear in court on various wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation tied to a Virginia animal park . His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. His motions to dismiss the charges have been denied.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari employee charged with federal money laundering crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle and an employee of Myrtle Beach Safari — which Antle owns — have been charged with federal money laundering crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. News13 first reported Antle’s arrest Friday evening when he was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center. A criminal […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
California State
State
Virginia State
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Harvey Weinstein
WMBF

One-day-old baby surrendered safely at South Carolina medical center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in Summerville. The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Tiger King#Money Laundering#Fbi#Nexstar#Wbtw#Tmz#Myrtle Beach Safari#The Rare Species Fund
The Post and Courier

North Charleston police decline charges after 5 kids found unresponsive in car

NORTH CHARLESTON — Criminal charges aren't expected after five children were found unresponsive inside a car last week, officials said. Through their investigation, North Charleston police officers determined the vehicle had malfunctioned, emitting "dangerous levels" of carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide after only five minutes of it running, spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Thailand
live5news.com

Nonprofit seeks to erase all medical debt in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From the moment you dial 911 until you take those first steps out of the hospital, the medical bills that accumulate can be life-changing, affecting everything from buying a meal or buying house to mental health. “There’s a big stigma around it, and I think that...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Child among 2 hurt in Marion shooting, chief says

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting injured two people, including a child, in the Pee Dee on Sunday. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers told WMBF News that people began shooting at each other in the area of Bluff Road. Flowers added that a 2-year-old child was...
MARION, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy