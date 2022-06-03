Honoring the departed

It happens twice yearly when veterans organizations team up to honor military members in the Sun Cities area.

This past Memorial Day, the Northwest Valley Veterans Association conducted its annual ceremony to honor service members from the United States who did not make it back home. The organization, made up of various Northwest Valley veterans groups, also conducts a ceremony in November for Veterans Day.

Jack Coyle, American Legion Mary Ellen Piotrowski Post 94 honor guard commander, said this year’s Memorial Day ceremony drew approximately 300 people. This is the first year the event returned to in-person since the pandemic began. It was previously conducted virtually where members would log on to the association’s website.

The Sun City West honor guard members were asked to present and have done so for several years on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

George Van de Langeryt, Northwest Valley Veterans Association treasurer, has been with the organization for 12 years. The group began in 1999 and has grown to 19-member organizations.

“We support veterans through organizations they belong to,” he explained.

All the members have fundraisers throughout the year and each support one another.

Another service the organization provides is retiring unserviceable American flags. In partnership with Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City. Each organization is assigned one week to use the special burner. Van de Langeryt said the big Garrison flags collected have to be cut into for pieces as each piece fills up a 55-gallon drum.

“We meet all year and Sunland Memorial Park and Dignity Memorial supports our organization, covering the expenses of the ceremony and the ground crew working to get everything done,” he added.

Van de Langeryt said the members take part in activities within individual organizations and said there is place for veterans in all the organizations, adding it is great to get together with the men and women during these ceremonies.

Each meeting the organization brings in a guest speaker and keep members engaged.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.