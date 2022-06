Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), author of the new book “Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty“, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the potential for bipartisan agreement on gun control. Lee has a lot of reluctance with the notion that congress will respond to mass shooting tragedies by incrementally eroding the rights of law abiding American citizens. Lee says he will consider any proposal that the democrats bring up, but is not optimistic that any of those are going to meet his exacting standards. Lee feels this is a knee jerk response to something bad that has happened without necessarily considering how it will affect the rights of law abiding Americans. Lee commented on Congressman Mondaire Jones telling republicans that democrats will eliminate the filibuster and pack the court to get “weapons of war” off the streets. Lee says this is a fear of his with democrats because they demonize and try to de-legitimize the Supreme Court itself as an institution and isolate those Supreme Court Justices who weren’t inclined to counter the demands of the ultra-woke liberal political movement in this country.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO