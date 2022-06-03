ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street's Toyah Habeeb arrested over new crash evidence

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Toyah Habeeb faces another nasty shock next week as she's arrested over Imran's death. Toyah has come under suspicion over the car crash that caused Imran's tragic demise in this week's episodes. In Monday night's visit to the street (June 6), the police's...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 1

BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
BBC

Tanning salon death: Husband's tribute after wife found dead

The family of a 30-year-old woman found dead in a tanning salon are raising money to return her body to her New Zealand homeland. Piata Tauwhare died in Lextan in Swansea, after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session on Saturday. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan...
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
BBC

Shrewsbury man rescued from river told he will never walk again

A man who was rescued after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury has said he may never be able to walk again. Dan Walker was left with life-changing spinal injuries following the incident on 4 April. Mr Walker, from the town, said he had tried to haul himself out,...
The Spun

Man Reportedly Arrested Following Disturbing Golf Incident

An elderly man is facing battery charges after he punched his friend in the face at a Florida golf course. The incident involved Richard Randell and his 84-year-old playing partner back in April at the De La Vista Golf Course. The argument reportedly happened around the fourth hole. Randell's friend...
The Independent

Lancaster dog attack: Woman left with ‘life changing’ injuries after animal latched onto leg

A female cylists suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog that stayed latched onto her leg for several minutes.The victim, in her 40s, had been riding on a cycle track in Lancaster when she had to brake to avoid a woman and child.A short time later they were approached by a man with two brown Staffordshire bull terrier or bullmastiff-type dogs. He accused them of almost knocking into his child.He was then said to have slapped one of his dogs on the head, causing it to bite the victim on her upper leg and stay attached...
BBC

Boy, 4, hit by car in Skelton dies

A four-year-old boy hit by a car has died. Isaac Crofts was knocked down on Grampian Road in Skelton, near Middlesbrough, shortly after 14:00 BST on Saturday. His family described him as a "beloved grandson, son and nephew" who had a "beautiful smile and was adored by all who knew him".
The Independent

Woman fighting for life after ‘axe attack’ as man charged with attempted murder

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being attacked with an axe in Coventry.The attack happened in broad daylight in Walsgrave Road on Friday.The woman, aged in her 30s, remained in hospital in a critical condition on Monday.Bogdan Serban, 42, was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder the following day.He was remanded in police custody overnight and is expected to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We’ve charged a man after a woman was allegedly attacked with an axe in Walsgrave Road, Coventry on Friday.“The woman in her 30s today remains in hospital in a critical condition.“Bogdan Serban was arrested on Saturday morning and yesterday the 42-year-old was charged with attempted murder.”
Narcity

Mississauga Father Died After Inflatable Boat Capsized, But His Daughter Survived

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Tragedy struck the Greater Toronto Area this weekend after a family outing turned deadly. According to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded to reports of a "possible drowning" at the Grand River Conservation Authority in Rockwood at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
BBC

Gary Butcher: Open prison inmate charged with escape

A prisoner who went missing from an open prison for three days has been charged with escaping lawful custody. Gary Butcher, 55, who is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in the early hours of 31 May. Lincolnshire Police, which had...
