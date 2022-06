Our friends at This is Alabama recently posed a simple question, as they often do on Facebook: What’s your favorite kid-friendly restaurant in Alabama?. Readers chimed in with some great answers, for these purposes, we will not include the following on our list: “No such thing as a favorite “kid friendly” restaurant!” or “The one with the least amount of kids in it!!” or “My house...have you seen the price of gas in Alabama???”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO