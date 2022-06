June 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods withdrew his name from the U.S. Open field so he can prepare his body for the British Open, he announced Tuesday on Instagram. Woods, 46, participated in the first two majors -- the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship -- earlier this season. He finished 47th at the Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO