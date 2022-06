This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. Plenty of celebrities have dipped their toes in the cannabis industry. Usually, they'll do a licensing deal that allows cannabis brands to make a product and use that celeb's name, image, and likeness for marketing. Because of this, you will often see limited-edition drops where they release a product once — then you never see it again.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO