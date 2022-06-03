ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

By Scott Lapatine
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour best comments of the week are below. Happy Pride!. It’s stunning to me that The Number Ones has now entered the Usher era. It’s still virtual 1998, but this music seems so contemporary. I know that the last couple of (real-life) decades have flown by for me, but wow, just...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

Today marks the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee, and Buckingham Palace has thrown a giant “Platinum Party” celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. Opening the celebrations is Queen (the band, aptly named for this occasion) and Adam Lambert singing “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “We Are The Champions.” Paddington Bear was also on hand for the festivities in an opening clip, where he helped himself to too much afternoon tea.
WORLD
Stereogum

Jeff Tweedy – “Big Time” (Angel Olsen Cover)

On Friday, Angel Olsen released her excellent new album Big Time. Wilco’s new album Cruel Country also came out recently — just last month — so it’s a nice cross-promotional move to see Jeff Tweedy covering Olsen’s title track. Sharing the cover via a post...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gorillaz Were The Big Unifying Act To Close Primavera

Well, we made it. The first weekend of Primavera 2022 was a lot, and it’s daunting to think this is just the start — the Ciutat program of club gigs is greatly expanded and will take over Barcelona all week up until Primavera’s second weekend kicks off. Saturday at the first weekend felt like the most crowded and the most densely booked day. Before the sun even set, there was Slowthai, King Krule, indoor sets at the auditorium from Jenny Hval and Mavis Staples and Jamila Woods, Low. Black Country, New Road brought their new songs and multi-vocalist approach after the departure of frontman Isaac Wood; it sounded like a promising future for them. As the night went on there was Caroline Polachek, Bauhaus, Idles, DIIV, Beach House, Shame, Tyler, The Creator, and super late sets from Disclosure and Boy Harsher. Over on the mainstage, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds returned to Primavera for a triumphant, totally transporting set — “O Children” is in the mix now, as is B-side and fan favorite “Vortex,” and the Bad Seeds put their twist on the Cave & Warren Ellis song “White Elephant.” It was unbelievable. If you have a chance to see him this year, you should.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Michiko Kakutani
Stereogum

Watch Stone Roses’ John Squire Join Liam Gallagher On “Champagne Supernova” In Knebworth

On May 27, Liam Gallagher released his third studio album, C’mon You Know, which won the singer his fourth post-Oasis No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Gallagher took a victory lap in Knebworth yesterday for the first of two shows. During the June 3 show, Gallagher brought out the Stone Roses’ John Squire to play “Champagne Supernova,” closing out the set. As NME points out, Squire also appeared at Oasis’ Knebworth show 26 years ago.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kate Bush Shares Statement After Stranger Things Resurgence

If you haven’t heard, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is having another moment thanks to being used in the most recent season of Stranger Things. Bush, who very infrequently shares statements on her website, has commented on the phenomenon in a new post. “You might’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Day N Vegas 2022 Has SZA, J. Cole, And, Yes, Travis Scott

The rap-centric musical festival Day N Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup. Headliners are SZA, J. Cole and, yes, Travis Scott. Scott went off-the-radar for a short while following the crowd surge at his Astroworld festival that killed 10 people and injured many more, but he performed at the Billboard Music Awards last month and set his first festival dates since the tragedy at Primavera Sound events in South America. Those festivals take place in November, which means that Day N Vegas will happen before that: Scott is headlining on September 4.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Christian Nodal Releases J Balvin Diss Track After Instagram Feud

Mexican singer Christian Nodal has shared a diss track aimed at J Balvin called “Girasol.” He raps: “I’m going to make you cry… I don’t want to laugh with you, I’m going to laugh at you. You’re a joke, every time you try to sing, every time you time to rap, every time you try to rhyme, poor clown that uses everyone else to be able to connect with people.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dudes#Shut Up#Music Criticism#The Cold Stone Creamery
Stereogum

Watch Angel Olsen Bring “Big Time” To Kimmel

Last week, Angel Olsen released her stunning, gorgeous new album Big Time. If you ask me, it’s one of the best albums of this year so far — and its title track is a particular favorite of 2022. (It also landed on our five best songs of the week list when it was released.) Last night, Olsen brought that song to Kimmel. The performance is straightforward, adorned only by some bucolic footage behind the band akin to the cover of Big Time. Olsen’s got some powerful vocal moments in there, and it made me excited to see this and the rest of the album in a live setting. Perhaps it’ll have the same effect on you. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Killer Mike Interview Jack White On His Talk Show Love & Respect

Killer Mike has his own talk show called Love & Respect, which airs through various PBS and NPR affiliates. This past week’s episode featured an interview with Jack White — billed as “Part 1,” so expect more to come. White talked about his early White Stripes days, his recent return to upholstery, and his pair of 2022 albums, the already-released Fear Of The Dawn and the forthcoming Entering Heaven Alive. He also talked about the importance of learning a trade, his recent on-stage engagement and marriage, and his constant championing of his hometown Detroit. Watch the episode below.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Post Malone Transcends The Algorithm

Once a pop artist becomes successful — like, Grammy-nominated, Hot 100-dominating big — it’s reasonable to assume that they’ll hit a wall. That crash could look like anything: burnout, writer’s block, depression. Think of it this way: If you’re a high-achieving artist with towering dreams, you’re basically on the roller coaster’s lift hill before the kinetic-energy drop. Lots of creators never make it to the downhill part. But for those that do make it to the free fall, there comes an onslaught of new obligations. You have to do press, perform for all the label heads and fans, tourtourtour, become a fashion icon on the side, firm up a social-media presence if you don’t already have one, talk to random radio DJs in towns you’ve never heard of. It’s a lot! No wonder after three albums, Post Malone had nothing left to give.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Boris – “Question 1”

Last month, the Japanese rock heavy-hitters Boris announced a new album, Heavy Rocks (2022), their third album to have that title following different ones in 2002 and 2011. It’s their follow-up to W, which came out at the very beginning of the year. They shared “She Is Burning” from it when the album was announced, and now they’re back with the soaring and transcendent “Question I.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gillian Carter – “Terminal Brain” & “Quit trying. You failed.”

Prolific Florida screamo greats Gillian Carter — a band, not a person — have been putting out records for 15 years, and they never seem to stop. Gillian Carter have made five full albums, and they’ve also got a ton of other miscellaneous releases. The band’s last album was 2018’s …This Earth-Shaped Tomb, and their latest miscellaneous release is a brand new two-song single called Summer Songs.
FLORIDA STATE
Stereogum

Speed – “Move”

Australia’s hardcore scene has been having a real moment lately, and Sydney stompers Speed are at the forefront of it. Speed’s whole sound is classic chest-thumping New York-style hardcore, played with passion and precision and force. Speed have thus far released a demo and a two-song flexi, and now they’re getting ready to drop Gang Called Speed, their first official EP. They’ve already shared first single “Not That Nice,” which has a fun-as-hell video full of motherfuckers kickboxing down the street. Today, they’ve shared another rager.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Shygirl – “Come For Me”

A little under a month ago, Shygirl announced her debut album Nymph. At the time, she also shared lead single “Firefly.” Today, she’s back with another. When Shygirl announced Nymph, it came with a lot of collaborators: Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Cosha. The latest offering from Nymph is called “Come For Me,” and it finds Shygirl teaming back up with past collaborator Arca, who produced it. As you might expect from this pairing, “Come For Me” is a fractured, experimental electronic track. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream The Ire’s Goth-Punk Debut Album What Dreams May Come

Philadelphia DIY band the Ire have really figured out their own take on classic cinematic death-rock churn. On their 2019 demo and their 2021 EP-length cassette release CS, the Ire conjured the sweeping gloom of the early-’80s British bands that clearly inspired them. Today, the Ire have taken that sound a step further, and they’ve released What Dreams May Come, their first full-length album.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Post Malone Drops Two Twelve Carat Toothache Bonus Tracks

Last week, Post Malone returned with his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. (We took a closer look at it yesterday.) Like many pop artists these days, Post’s albums are often quite long, but in the lead-up to Twelve Carat Toothache he talked about paring it down, prizing artistic statements over streaming numbers. At the same time, Post historically has written a lot of songs for his albums. No surprise that there are some extras waiting in the wings after Twelve Carat.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy