Rugby

Leeds Rhinos suffer huge blow in Warrington Wolves game

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds Rhinos have suffered a huge blow in their game against Warrington Wolves. The Rhinos cut Warrington apart in the first-half to lead by 20-4, but youngster Morgan Gannon had to...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

Daily Mail

FA asks the Premier League to make sure Big Six clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, do not play on the weekend before the World Cup begins in Qatar to give England the best chance of winning the trophy

The Football Association has requested that the Premier League do not schedule any fixtures between the top flight's 'Big Six' clubs immediately before the World Cup in Qatar. The formal application, reported by the broadcaster ESPN, comes after the England manager Gareth Southgate floated the idea in March. Southgate feared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Jack Grealish freed from the shackles of tactical diktats

It was a good evening in the Nations League for Harry Kane, who tripped over his own feet and nudged himself one goal closer to the increasingly meaningless all-time England scoring record. It was an even better evening for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, back on the scene again after a year of having his style cramped at Manchester City. Freed from the shackles of tactical diktats, Villa Jack cavorted gaily on the left wing during a 13-minute cameo in which he set up the equaliser and teed up Kane for what surely would have been the winner had the striker not been in the process of tying his legs in knots again. Oh Harry! Oh Pep!
UEFA

