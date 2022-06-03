Leeds Rhinos suffer huge blow in Warrington Wolves game

It was a good evening in the Nations League for Harry Kane, who tripped over his own feet and nudged himself one goal closer to the increasingly meaningless all-time England scoring record. It was an even better evening for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, back on the scene again after a year of having his style cramped at Manchester City. Freed from the shackles of tactical diktats, Villa Jack cavorted gaily on the left wing during a 13-minute cameo in which he set up the equaliser and teed up Kane for what surely would have been the winner had the striker not been in the process of tying his legs in knots again. Oh Harry! Oh Pep!

UEFA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO