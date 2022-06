ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A stabbing in Ithaca. Ithaca Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the 300 block of West State Street just before 9 a.m. on Monday. A person with multiple stab wounds was found and taken to a trauma center. The victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive. Further information is not being released at this time.

