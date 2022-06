Almost 14-years ago on November 14, 2007, the deceased body of a woman was found by LaVergne Police in Rutherford County. The body, which has been labeled as Jane Doe, was located in a field off of Hollandale Road in the La Vergne, Tennessee area, close to J. Percy Priest Lake. The unknown woman was believed to have been shot to death and the murder has yet to be solved.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO