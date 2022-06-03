ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles reduces hours in Lake Oswego

By Corey Buchanan
The location will be open three days a week at least through the summer due to widespread staffing shortage

As of this week, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles' location in Lake Oswego has reduced its days of operation from five to three per week due to staffing shortages.

The location at 3 Monroe Pkwy Suite D will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Oregon Department of Transportation representative David House said the location has nine employees when it's fully staffed, but only six currently. And the staffing challenge is not unique to Lake Oswego: The DMV is reducing hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and closing six smaller offices due to a lack of employees. House added that the reduction of hours will last at least through the summer and that the department will restore hours and reopen offices depending on its ability to hire people.

"The main thing we normally do is we share employees among nearby offices. We can't do that because all of the offices are short staffed to some degree," House said, later adding: "We have never seen a job market like this before where we get such few applicants."

Due to the reduction in hours, House said offices may be busier than normal and therefore customers should expect longer wait times. Customers can schedule appointments, but those are filling up at an abnormally fast rate, House said.

He added that the DMV has expanded the number of services that can be done online and that licenses can be renewed in some cases on the internet.

"The key message is please try to get what you need online first, and if you do need to go in person, please be patient because we have the biggest staff shortage we've ever experienced," House said.

Some services that must be done in person include the issuance of cards such as a driver's license, motorcycle endorsement and Real ID. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/odot/dmv/pages/index.aspx.

