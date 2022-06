Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old survivor of last months mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, opened up to representatives of Congress' House Oversight and Reform Committee Wednesday about the horrifying moment a gunman entered her classroom at Robb Elementary School and shot her fellow students and teacher. The committee said the hearing will examine "the urgent need for Congress to pass commonsense legislation that a majority of Americans support."

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO