Rights groups and families of a British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert who went missing deep in the Amazon after receiving threats pleaded Tuesday for authorities to accelerate the search operation. Despite the government's pledge to deploy the army, navy and federal police for the search, three indigenous-rights groups in the region said in a joint statement that just six state police officers were actively working on the operation, and urged the government to deploy helicopters and a task force.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO