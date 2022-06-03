ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Deadly East Troublesome fire was human caused, authorities say, possibly by hunter or camper

By admin
olive92.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Troublesome fire, which in October 2020 killed two people as it torched nearly 200,000 acres and destroyed scores of homes in Grand County, was caused by a human or humans, authorities said Friday. The U.S. Forest Service says that they made the determination “based on evidence...

olive92.com

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO
skyhinews.com

Felony arrests in Grand County, updated

Fraser Winter Park police arrested Younger and Toby Kirkpatrick on Oct. 4, 2021, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance. The pair had stolen equipment from construction sites, and Granby police found Kirkpatrick in an unfinished home in Granby Ranch with the stolen equipment, cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Grand County, CO
Grand County, CO
Accidents
City
Kremmling, CO
City
Grand Lake, CO
Grand County, CO
Crime & Safety
94.3 The X

Were Those Fireworks or Gun Shots You Just Heard in Colorado?

From Facebook neighborhood groups to the NextDoor app - which I never look at because people love their drama on there - on pretty much any night in June or July, you can find someone asking the age old question: "Did anyone just hear gun shots?" Inevitably, a half dozen...
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#U S Forest Service#Accident#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service
US News and World Report

Investigators: Colorado's 2nd-Largest Fire Was Human-Caused

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say Colorado's second-largest wildfire on record was human-caused. The U.S Forest Service announced Friday that the determination was made based on evidence gathered at the origin of the East Troublesome Fire, but it's still unclear exactly how the blaze started. “Given the location and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Recovery from Hayman fire continues 20 years later, with lessons learned being applied

Twenty years can feel like ancient history. To many affected by the Hayman fire, it seems like yesterday. “It’s still pretty vivid for most of the people who lived here,” said Steven Brown, a bank loan officer by profession. Since 2005, he’s also worn the hat of volunteer fire chief for the Mountain Communities Fire Department in the Douglas County subdivision of Westcreek, which lost 100 structures.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Any Future Gun Sales In Greenwood Village Homes Now Banned

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greenwood Village City Council voted 5 to 3 to ban commercial gun sales in residential areas going forward. It comes after residents filed a petition when they discovered a gun shop operating out of a home. Jason Pratt’s home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood in Greenwood Village is also his business: Tomcat Tactical Firearms & Training. Some residents expressed concern when they learned of its existence. While some wanted the business moved out of the neighborhood and into a commercial area the actions taken Monday night will not impact his shop or those already operating.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Colorado wildfire: Officials say second biggest is human-caused

The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that Colorado’s second-largest wildfire on record was human-caused. “Given the location and time of year that the fire started, it may have been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, and possibly by accident,” the Forest Service said in a news release, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Bear chases dog in resident’s yard in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A curious dog wanting to make a new friend didn’t realize his new playmate may not be so friendly. A Woodland Park resident filmed as her dog began chasing a bear in their yard. Her husky tried being playful until he realized his new friend was bigger, faster and more dangerous […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Meth Bust: Traffic Stop Yields 30 Pounds of Meth

Colorado police are working hard to keep the streets clear of dangerous drugs and their efforts aren't going unnoticed. According to a press release from the Eagle County Sherriff's office, 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop. Protecting Colorado Highways and Beyond. Detectives with the Eagle County...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy