Riverton, WY

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Johnson. County through 545 PM MDT... At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a...

KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Campbell County through 1015 AM MDT... At 936 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11. miles east of Recluse, or 34 miles north of Gillette, moving east at. 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds...
RAPID CITY, SD
Wyoming could see hail in Monday, Tuesday storms; Casper to climb to 91 degrees by Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The northern third of the state, including the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County, could see thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain possible, according to the NWS in Riverton. South central and southeast Wyoming could also see some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday with small hail and 50+ mph wind gusts possible, according to the NWS in Cheyenne.
CASPER, WY
Thunderstorms impacting central Wyoming Friday evening

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms continue to spread east across Wyoming on Friday evening. Thunderheads can be seen west and south of Casper as of Friday night. “Thunderstorms [with] copious amounts of small hail are moving across Johnson and Natrona Counties, enough to cover the road,” the National Weather Service said. “Please slow down if you encounter these storms.”
CASPER, WY
Kaycee, WY
Sussex, WY
Wyoming State
Riverton, WY
Thunderstorms coming to Wyoming could bring heavy rain, close to one-inch hail

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Absaroka Mountains, the northern end of the Wind River Mountains and parts of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storm activity is then expected to move eastward into the...
CASPER, WY
Landslide near Dayton not safety concern, WyDOT says

SHERIDAN (WNE) — A spot being monitored for a potential landslide on U.S. Highway 14 east of Steamboat Point does not pose safety concerns for motorists, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “We’re not concerned about safety,” WYDOT Senior Public Relations Specialist Laura Dalles said. “It’s something we...
DAYTON, WY
Sheridan, Buffalo Show Population Increases from 2020 to 2021

The cities of Sheridan and Buffalo showed significant population increases from 2020 to 2021, according to statistics released by the US Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2021 Sheridan showed a population of 19,095 while Buffalo’s population sat at 4,469. Afton showed the highest percentage of growth with an...
BUFFALO, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, June 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
Another Gillette Resident Out Thousands After Bitcoin Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Gillette resident has reportedly lost tens of thousands of dollars to a Bitcoin scam, Gillette Police told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said that an unidentified 62-year-old man reported to Gillette police on Friday...
GILLETTE, WY
The Breadboard in Riverton wants YOU!

The Breadboard in Riverton is looking for the next addition to their team! Join the crew that knows how to make a sandwich right. To apply, stop in at the restaurant at 124 East Washington Avenue in Riverton 9AM to 5PM Monday through Friday or Saturdays from 10:30 through 2:30. The Breadboard Restaurant in Riverton wants YOU. Apply now at 124 East Washington!
RIVERTON, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, June 6

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, June 4, CCSD. Deputies responded to a call regarding a 44-year-old man...
GILLETTE, WY
$50K Worth Of Copper Stolen From Sheridan College

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About $50,000 worth of copper construction materials was stolen on Sunday from the Sheridan College campus, a Sheridan Police spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, Sheridan police investigated a reported theft and determined a 26 foot double-axel...
SHERIDAN, WY
Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
Legendary Wyoming Fireworks Show Moving From Sheridan To Devils Tower

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They can cancel him but they can’t stop him. For the last 35 years, professional pyrotechnician and former legislator Bruce Burns has hosted Wyoming’s most celebrated fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. But after Burns...
Wyoming State Historical Society Features Story Of Coxey’s Army In Green River

The Wyoming State Historical Society has chosen a unique story from Green River in Sweetwater County as their latest historical feature. In 1894, a movement of jobless men, known as Coxey’s Army, were headed east to Washington D.C. to demand better treatment as they felt overworked and underappreciated. Protesters throughout the west heard about the cause and joined the movement. So much so that by April, it was reported that 27 box cars filled with 1200 protestors from California made a stop in Green River, Wyoming. Of course this made the local news but the bigger news was when another contingent of Coxey’s Army stole a train in Montpelier, Idaho and started heading east. It was in Green River that a U.S. Marshal and local authorities stopped the stolen train and held the men while waiting for a federal warrant. Eventually, all the men were sent back to Idaho where they were charged and faced punishment. This unique incident in Green River history is just one of the stories involving Coxey’s Army, whose movement became the first political march on Washington. More can be learned on Wyohistory.org or at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY

