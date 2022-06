Guests will get their first look at the new Cedars of Lebanon State Park splash pad this season as splash pads in Wilson County have opened for the summer. The Cedars of Lebanon splash pad replaces the park's pool, which was a centerpiece of the 900-acre park since its opening in 1937. The original pool, which is now the site of the park’s butterfly garden, was filled and the most recent pool, which cost about $450,000, opened in 1971.

LEBANON, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO