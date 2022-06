Anita Gelato, the world-famous boutique ice cream shop, has opened its Nomad location at 1141 Broadway. Anita’s first New York City shop is at 1561 Second Avenue. The new gelateria offers Anita’s beloved selection of over 150 different kinds of 100 percent handmade ice cream, sorbet and yogurt — including vegan, soy-based and sugar-free options — served with a broad choice of toppings and all freshly made at the store.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO