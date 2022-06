Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill left quite a cliffhanger for the debut episode of his “It Needed to be Said” podcast, which will be released on June 10. In the podcast trailer, Hill, co-host Julius Collins and well-renowned sports agent Drew Rosenhaus all took a look back on the wideout’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the offseason. Rosenhaus once again confirmed that he made a push to come to terms with Chiefs team officials on a contract extension agreement for the wideout.

2 DAYS AGO