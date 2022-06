SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — By the end of the summer, all of California’s alcohol servers and their managers are required to complete mandatory training and have a valid Responsible Beverage Service certification from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The law, that goes into effect on July 1st, gives servers and their managers 60 days meet the requirements under Assembly Bill 1221 and Assembly Bill 82. AB 1221. An alcoholic server is anyone employed at an ABC on-premises licensed establishment who is responsible for checking identifications, taking customer orders, and pouring or delivering alcoholic beverages. The training can be done online and there...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO