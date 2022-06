You might want to get up early on Tuesday, as a rematch of the classic Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire bout goes down in Japan. The first fight was perhaps the best match of 2019, with both men giving it more than all they had. Inoue walked away with the win, but there was every reason in the world for fans to want to see the two warriors throw down again. And so here we are once more, with each future Hall of Fame fighter ready to battle for bantamweight glory tomorrow at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO