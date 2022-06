When I was young, the idea of eating food out of a truck was not even something people would have thought of. And if they did, it probably would have been with disgust. Thanks to creative and hard-working entrepreneurs, today food trucks give us some of the most tantalizing treats and mouth-watering morsels we can find anywhere. Even better, your dog is always welcome along for a meal on the go! So next time you’re hungry, check out one of these locally-owned small businesses that just happen to be run out of a vehicle. Here are some must-eat food trucks in Thurston County.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO