SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools Board is having a meeting on Wednesday to talk about campus safety. In the board meeting, SPS will talk about safety protocols amid the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers. Some of the things that will be discussed at the meeting that are currently in progress include updating cameras, adding additional training for students and staff, increasing campus safety staff, introducing alert technology and more.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO