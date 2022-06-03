TXDOT continues widening bridge at Jennings Slough on U.S.-67
ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says they are continuing the widening of a bridge at Jennings Slough on U.S.-67 with signal lights controlling one-way traffic. Transportation department crews are also continuing to replace bridges over the Sulphur River on State Highway 8 at the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work on extensive repairs to the LA 526 (Bert Kouns) overpass over I-20 in Shreveport begins Monday night and the LA DOTD is reminding drivers that there will be detours. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says drivers can expect delays starting Monday at...
An attorney for the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy confirms what is believed to be a memory box was found beneath a bust as crews prepare the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish courthouse for relocation.
Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
69th annual Tyler Parade of Homes showcases latest trends and technology in homes. The Tyler Area Builders Association’s held its 69th annual iteration of the event which kicked off this past weekend and will go through Sunday. The nine-day parade gives builders, subcontractors, and those interested an opportunity to see the latest trends and technology in homes.
From dog bites to burglary to assault, the first week of June kept our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies on their toes. Last week's report is ready, as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver, for the week of May 30 - June 5, 2022. Dog Bite-Hickory Drive Texarkana. Building Fire-Farm to...
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman was killed over the weekend after being thrown from a motorcycle when it hit a deer. A preliminary DPS report states 51-year-old Marvin White and 29-year-old Robert White were driving their motorcycles in a staggered formation on FM 782 in Rusk County northeast of Henderson. 47-year-old Ailene […]
MARSHALL, Texas - One person died and at least one other was critically injured after a "chaotic scene" of two multi-car crashes on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. Cooper said Marshall Fire/EMS responded...
We’ve all heard since we were little kids that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As I've gotten a little older I wonder if that is the truth or if that was a marketing idea thought up years ago. Either way it is important to give your body the energy it needs to get through your day, and sometimes your body needs some delicious waffles and a cup of coffee and that combination has locals in Lindale, Texas excited about the new breakfast restaurant that just opened.
June 6, 2022 - State Highway 7 (SH 7) West at the intersection of FM 711 was the scene of a crash involving a truck-tractor chicken hauler and SUV with a tree on Monday, June 6, 2022. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene and Center Fire Department helped extricate...
TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, police are working to keep the community safe by talking about gun safety. Despite recent headlines of deadly shootings across the nation, police say most gun owners in the Texarkana area act responsibly. However, that doesn't mean violence can't...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The regional populations of Southeast Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana, have endured more flooding associated with tropical storm systems in the past five years than any other in the United States. "We're No. 1," said Roger Erickson, warning coordinator...
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has temporarily suspended the transport of inmates. The agency is conducting a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures after convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a transport bus on May 12. TDCJ said in a statement that if it becomes necessary to do a transport such as releasing or an emergency medical appointment, additional security measures will be implemented. "The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring in an outside firm to conduct an independent review to identify factors that may have lead to the escape of Lopez," according to a statement from TDCJ.Lopez assaulted and overpowered the bus driver who was transporting him to a medical appointment. Unable to keep control, the bus veered off a roadway near Interstate 45 and crashed. Lopez took off on foot. Lopez was fatally shot by law enforcement on June 2 after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department has released a warning to residents due to alligators in the area. For more information about the warning, be sure to view the video above.
June 6, 2022 - Over the past week, and the transition from May to June, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department received 5 calls. This week was free from fires as all 5 calls pertain to medical emergencies. Starting early morning Thursday June 2nd, a call was received about an unresponsive...
A Hopkins County Grand Jury during the regular June 2022 session signed 18 indictments, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. Ten people were named in the charges, including five people accused of two or more more offenses. Charges ranged from controlled substance and stolen vehicle offenses to burglary of habitation, escape and continuous sexual abuse of a child offenses.
Work to remove the Confederate Monument from in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse is almost complete. But the workers got a surprise this weekend. While dismantling the monument, they found a time capsule hidden in the base of the structure. A crew from Twin Blends Photography was on the...
Authorities reported a fiery crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-30 in Franklin County (Franklin County, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, a semi-truck caught fire following a crash in Franklin County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the I-30 at approximately 4:15 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle wreck [...]
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is in custody for the murder of a man in Marshall. Christopher Cisco, 27, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Saturday at approximately 6:50 p.m., a family member...
