TXDOT continues widening bridge at Jennings Slough on U.S.-67

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has temporarily suspended the transport of inmates. The agency is conducting a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures after convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a transport bus on May 12. TDCJ said in a statement that if it becomes necessary to do a transport such as releasing or an emergency medical appointment, additional security measures will be implemented. "The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring in an outside firm to conduct an independent review to identify factors that may have lead to the escape of Lopez," according to a statement from TDCJ.Lopez assaulted and overpowered the bus driver who was transporting him to a medical appointment. Unable to keep control, the bus veered off a roadway near Interstate 45 and crashed. Lopez took off on foot. Lopez was fatally shot by law enforcement on June 2 after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin.

18 HOURS AGO