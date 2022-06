(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle is funding 20 projects with $849,711 for community building throughout the city. The funds being distributed are coming through the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund. The 20 projects focus on a variety of issues from general community building to climate justice, with the emphasis on “highlighting the power of community to unite around a shared vision and forge their own solutions,” according to the city.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO