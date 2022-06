Ukrainian forces may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", an official said Wednesday, following days of raging street battles. - 'Bombings every day' - Severodonetsk appeared close to being captured just days ago but Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks and managed to hold out, despite warnings they are outnumbered by superior forces.

MILITARY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO