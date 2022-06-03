Metolius man pleads guilty to criminal mistreatment

Duane Hollenbeak, Jr. sentenced to recovery court in criminal neglect of children

Duane Hollenbeak, Jr. 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony first-degree criminal mistreatment Thursday, June 2.

The case involves Hollenbeak's neglect of three children, ages 12, 7 and 3. He was arrested after an ongoing investigation of his Metolius residence on April 6.

Court documents describe the home's interior as overflowing with garbage, clutter, dog feces and containing loaded weapons.

According to court document's Hollenbeak was reported to be using methamphetamine at the residence.

As part of his plea, Hollenbeak will enter the Recovery Court program in Jefferson County. Recovery Court is a rigorous court-supervised rehabilitation program that surrounds participants with services to help them break addiction.

As part of the program, Hollenbeak must follow several stipulations, or face up to 40 months in jail. These include stipulations like sober housing, not associating with known drug users, not contacting the children, maintaining a job, and receiving a GED as well as attending residential drug treatment programs.

Hollenbeak is also not allowed to return to the address of the offense, 110 Butte Avenue in Metolius. This supervised probation will last for five years, without the possibility of early release.

If these stipulations are broken, Hollenbeak will serve 120 months in prison.Charges of criminal nonsupport, second degree criminal mistreatment and recklessly endangering another person were dismissed.