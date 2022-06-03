ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metolius, OR

Metolius man pleads guilty to criminal mistreatment

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctods_0g003CV500 Duane Hollenbeak, Jr. sentenced to recovery court in criminal neglect of children

Duane Hollenbeak, Jr. 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony first-degree criminal mistreatment Thursday, June 2.

The case involves Hollenbeak's neglect of three children, ages 12, 7 and 3. He was arrested after an ongoing investigation of his Metolius residence on April 6.

Court documents describe the home's interior as overflowing with garbage, clutter, dog feces and containing loaded weapons.

According to court document's Hollenbeak was reported to be using methamphetamine at the residence.

As part of his plea, Hollenbeak will enter the Recovery Court program in Jefferson County. Recovery Court is a rigorous court-supervised rehabilitation program that surrounds participants with services to help them break addiction.

As part of the program, Hollenbeak must follow several stipulations, or face up to 40 months in jail. These include stipulations like sober housing, not associating with known drug users, not contacting the children, maintaining a job, and receiving a GED as well as attending residential drug treatment programs.

Hollenbeak is also not allowed to return to the address of the offense, 110 Butte Avenue in Metolius. This supervised probation will last for five years, without the possibility of early release.

If these stipulations are broken, Hollenbeak will serve 120 months in prison.Charges of criminal nonsupport, second degree criminal mistreatment and recklessly endangering another person were dismissed.

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Suspect in Tina Klein-Lewis murder had no known connection to her, DA says

A Deschutes County woman found dead on her property near Sisters last week had no known relationship with the man arrested and accused of her murder, prosecutors said Monday. Prosecutors also revealed the suspect was released from jail on a separate case the same day as the alleged murder. Alexander...
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – Suspect – David Joseph Essary DOB: 10/07/1992 – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700blk of East 22nd Ave. in Eugene. The warrant service is related to an ongoing criminal investigation. The crimes being investigated include: Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Trespass, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The suspect in this case is 29 year old David J. Essary. Essary stands approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 200lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms. Essary is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info

Redmond resident Alexander Smith, 22, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, with his lawyers waiving any formal reading of the second-degree murder and other charges until his arraignment in a week on an expected grand jury indictment. The post Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Metolius, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

Police: Man arrested for shooting woman in NE Bend home

A Bend man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting a woman in a local home, the Bend Police Department said Sunday. Bend PD and Bend Fire & Rescue received a call at around 12:47 a.m. about a shooting, which led them to a home in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle in Bend.
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

Resigning Sheriff Heckathorn ponders his future

No longer sheriff, but with years to go before retirement, Heckathorn weighs his options. Two weeks ago Marc Heckathorn planned on serving as Jefferson County Sheriff for the next decade. The May 17 election changed that. Voters chose Deputy Jason Pollock to be the next sheriff. Heckathorn could have completed...
kezi.com

Springfield police discover deceased man during high-speed motorcycle chase

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield police said they discovered a deceased man in a truck during a high-speed chase early Monday morning. A Springfield patrol officer said they tried to stop a motorcycle which had switched plates on Monday morning at 1 a.m. near Mohawk Boulevard and Olympic Street in Springfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistreatment#Recovery Court
kezi.com

Springfield woman linked to fentanyl overdoses arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield woman who was on probation for theft and endangering the welfare of a minor is back in custody tonight. Nicole Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to theft and several counts of endangering the welfare of a minor back in April. Police said at the time that teenagers were doing drugs including fentanyl at her apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Man Arrested For Murder

CLOVERDALE, OR -- A Redmond man faces murder, abuse of a corpse and other charges, as the investigation continues into the death of a woman near Sisters. The body of 55-year-old Tina Lynn Klein-Lewis was discovered at a property on Cloverdale Road last Tuesday night. Friday afternoon, a man reported...
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man, 22, arrested on murder, burglary, other charges in killing of Cloverdale woman

A 22-year-old Redmond man who asked a Sisters-area property owner to call for paramedics Friday afternoon was arrested on second-degree murder and other charges in the killing earlier this week of a 55-year-old Cloverdale woman on her property, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man, 22, arrested on murder, burglary, other charges in killing of Cloverdale woman appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Missing Teen Finally Found – She’s OK…

UPDATE – OREGON DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES ANNOUNCES THAT MERCEDES “BOW” DUNNINGTON HAS BEEN FOUND. (Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is thankful for the community support to find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington. Bow, age 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Bend on May 27. She was found May 30.
SALEM, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested menThis story has been updated from its original version. A 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office. The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. "Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated. The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
116
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy