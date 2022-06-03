ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla sees trail partnership realized

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wSnP_0fzzyCby00 Molalla River Watch and Molalla River Academy team up for special electives and the creation of a path.

A unique partnership has led to a unique project that brought education and conservation together in Molalla. And it all culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 3 along a trail that leads from Molalla River Academy to Dickey Creek. The project got started in 2021 when Asako Yamamuro, executive director of Molalla River Watch, reached out to Iva Quinlan, a teacher at Molalla River Academy. The question was whether Quinlan would be interested in having students work on building a trail on their campus down to Dickey Creek, which flows into the Molalla River. Quinlan was up for the challenge and created two elective classes for fifth through eighth graders to take on the project. Students started clearing vegetation and creating room for the eventual trail, then used some heavier equipment to cut in the pathway, including a portion on their campus that wasn't accessible previously. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHwSI_0fzzyCby00 According to Yamamuro, the completed trail will benefit all students at the school for years and opens the possibility for more engagement in the student's environment, specifically Dickey Creek and the Molalla River. Students named the trail Dickey Creek Walk. At the ribbon-cutting, students who participated in the project shared trail etiquette and expectations, then offered some thoughts on what the trail meant to them. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8UQj_0fzzyCby00 "Molalla River Watch really enjoyed being a part of this trail-building journey. Two trail experts from our organization helped map out the trail, showed students how to use trail tools and provided advice along the way," Yamamuro said. "The students really were enthusiastic from day one and put a lot of sweat as a team into making the trail something that the whole school can use for many years to come. Besides trail building, they learned how to overcome challenges and about native plants and wildlife. All of these things are helpful to spark kids' imaginations. Molalla River Watch hopes to continue to be engaged with the students for outdoor education and stream ecology classes in this wilder part of their campus."

