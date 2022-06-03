ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and 388. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SLIDESHOW: Thunderstorm rolls across Spokane, brings rain and flooding

SPOKANE, Wash – Sunny warm weather quickly changed into a huge rainstorm over Spokane Sunday evening. Dark clouds dumped heavy rain which led to flooding on several streets. A flash flood warning is in place for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho until Sunday night. If you have...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pend Oreille, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bonner; Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho North central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 504 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athol, or 16 miles southeast of Priest River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Athol, Clark Fork, East Hope, Hope, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Granite. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 446 and 462. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Even more rain and thunderstorms on Sunday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. If you’re reading this on Saturday evening, congrats! Enjoy some dry weather and a little bit of sun because we are not even close to done with the wet weather this weekend. Saturday evening and night is our only break from rain this weekend. Rain will move...
Crash on Division near Hawthorne now clear, no injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on Division (State Route 395) near Hawthorne is now clear. Pictures from the Washington State Patrol showed a Ford FX4 towing a trailer carrying a tractor with a backhoe. It is not clear what led to the crash, but the truck was completely smashed and the trailer ended up on its side. No one was...
Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found

On Friday at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned neighbor of a possible missing child in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, Montana. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. Deputies determined that the missing child was Ryker Webb, age 4, with red hair and blue eyes. It was determined that he had already been missing for more than 2 hours. ...
One Killed in Head-on Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Priest River was driving a gray late 90s Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he went over the centerline on a curve and collided with a newer Ford F150 pulling a trailer. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The Bonner County Sheriff's office and Priest Lake Fire Department responded to the crash to assist.
North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
Spokane homeowners to receive property valuation notices

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Homeowners in Spokane will start receiving their home's property valuation notices in the mail this week. Spokane County assessor, Tom Konis, announced Monday, June 6 that his office has begun mailing out more than 213,000 real property valuation notices. The property value assessment informs the...
Man killed in head-on collision in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A Priest River man was killed Saturday following a head-on collision on State Highway 57 in Bonner County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. The collision occurred near mile post 21, when the 41-year-old driver in a 1998 Mazda pickup traveling northbound, crossed over into the southbound lane.
