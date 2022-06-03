ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pend Oreille, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bonner; Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho North central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 504 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athol, or 16 miles southeast of Priest River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Athol, Clark Fork, East Hope, Hope, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Granite. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 446 and 462. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO