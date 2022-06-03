ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Effective Nap Hack Will Rejuvenate You In Just 8 Minutes

By Crystal Aminzadeh
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 4 days ago

If you’ve only got a few minutes of free time and need to take a quick nap, this hack that came from a viral TikTok video posted by Nick Vitello shares a Navy Seal trick that can get you well rested in just 8 minutes.

Ryan Seacrest shared the trick that actually comes from a Navy Seal named Jocko... and it only takes these three things to do it to get a quick, yet rejuvenated nap.

  • LAY ON THE FLOOR
  • PUT YOUR LEGS UP ON THE BED
  • SET A TIMER FOR 8 MINUTES

If you do these things, Jocko says you can wake up feeling like Superman! However, keep it at 8 minutes exactly. If you try and stay for 10 or 12 minutes, you will wake up feeling groggy.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPHSG_0fzzvgMV00
Photo: Pexels

Watch above for more! Let us know if you try this hack on social - @onairwithryan

Comments / 0

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

