Civic Nebraska will honor five Nebraskans who create a more modern and robust democracy June 9. The Strengthening Democracy Awards will be at 5:30 p.m. at the DelRay 817. Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and Zedeka Poindexter will perform at the celebration along with an Omaha slam poetry champion and poet-in-residence at the UNION for Contemporary Art. Drinks and heavy appetizers will be provided.

