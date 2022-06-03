Wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine found at North Carolina airport

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO