Wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine found at North Carolina airport
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers found a wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers found a wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 4