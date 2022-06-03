ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Man arrested for pointing laser at a South Florida police helicopter

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKeAU_0fzzrUrV00
Photo: Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A man has been arrested on several charges after he pointed a laser at a police helicopter and pretended to be a South Florida police officer.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Alex Singleton was behind the wheel of a car and was not only pointing the laser at the police helicopter, but also using red and blue lights that mimic that of a police car.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit pilots Oscar Gonzalez and Elier Vaguez we’re flying over the 1200 block of Northwest 55th Street after reports of reckless drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street when Singleton pointed the laser at the pilots.

“We immediately just told each other, ‘Oh, we just got hit by a laser,” said Vaguez.

“Lights up the whole cockpit, and that can actually send us to the ground and totally disorient us. Unfortunately, we see the green, a lot brighter and a lot more. It’s more of a flash for us,” said Gonzalez.

The Federal Aviation Administration says laser pointers can incapacitate a pilot by causing flash blindness, making it difficult for them to see.

Aiming a laser pointer at a pilot is against federal law.

Singleton told police he did use the laser pointer in the direction of the helicopter, but he didn’t mean to.

Singleton faces three criminal charges for using a laser pointer, obstruction of police and resisting, fleeing and eluding.

Comments / 3

Related
Talk Media

Man Fleeing Police Flips Jeep in Coral Springs Driveway

A man trying to elude police crashed his Jeep into the mailbox of a Coral Springs home, causing the SUV to flip over in the property’s driveway, court records show. The driver, Shawn Cielo, 37, of Idaho, fled the crash scene on foot before Coral Springs Police caught up with him a short time later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Person Killed After Brightline Train Strikes Car in Oakland Park

A person was killed after a Brightline train crashed into a car Tuesday in Oakland Park, deputies said. The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 62nd Street, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Pointer#Police#Flash Blindness#Broward Sheriff#Office Aviation Unit
Click10.com

Deputies in Weston investigating after several cats found cut in half

WESTON, Fla. – Residents of a Weston neighborhood are asking for help tracking down whatever is responsible for the disturbing deaths of several cats. Neighbors are finding felines that have been cut in half, and now authorities are getting involved. Resident Gabe Martinez said at first, he just thought...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Loved Ones in Shock After Miami-Dade Police Shoot, Kill 73-Year-Old Man

Family members of a man who was killed by Miami-Dade police described him as a kind and generous man and were shocked to hear of his deadly tragic encounter with officers. Ernesto Battle, 73, arrived at his northwest Miami-Dade home around the early afternoon on Sunday after spending the morning with Reinaldo Falcon, a longtime friend.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Man arrested in stabbing at Publix near Lantana

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who reportedly stabbed another man at a Publix near Lantana. The incident occurred on Monday around 7:00 p.m. at the Publix on Lantana and Jog Road. Officials say the suspect and the victim were involved in a heated altercation outside...
LANTANA, FL
Click10.com

Miami police investigate early morning fatal shooting

MIAMI – Detectives in Miami are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened early Monday morning along the 3200 block of Southwest 23rd Street. Officers said they responded to the area at approximately 2:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived, Miami police said they found two...
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy