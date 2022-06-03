Man arrested for pointing laser at a South Florida police helicopter

Photo: Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A man has been arrested on several charges after he pointed a laser at a police helicopter and pretended to be a South Florida police officer.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Alex Singleton was behind the wheel of a car and was not only pointing the laser at the police helicopter, but also using red and blue lights that mimic that of a police car.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit pilots Oscar Gonzalez and Elier Vaguez we’re flying over the 1200 block of Northwest 55th Street after reports of reckless drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street when Singleton pointed the laser at the pilots.

“We immediately just told each other, ‘Oh, we just got hit by a laser,” said Vaguez.

“Lights up the whole cockpit, and that can actually send us to the ground and totally disorient us. Unfortunately, we see the green, a lot brighter and a lot more. It’s more of a flash for us,” said Gonzalez.

The Federal Aviation Administration says laser pointers can incapacitate a pilot by causing flash blindness, making it difficult for them to see.

Aiming a laser pointer at a pilot is against federal law.

Singleton told police he did use the laser pointer in the direction of the helicopter, but he didn’t mean to.

Singleton faces three criminal charges for using a laser pointer, obstruction of police and resisting, fleeing and eluding.