Man caught on surveillance video stealing guns and piggy back from home

Ocala, FL - Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man who was filmed on home surveillance cameras stealing guns and a piggy bank from a Florida home.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help to find a suspect who entered an Ocala home last week and stole three guns and a piggy bank.

According to deputies, the break-in occurred around 9 a.m. on May 24th.

The victim told deputies he noticed damage to the front door of his home after returning from a hardware store.

The homeowner discovered a shotgun, a bolt-action rifle, an AR-15, and a piggy bank had been stolen.

Deputies say a K-9 was able to find the piggy bank after tracking a “trail of money left by the suspect,” but the suspect and the guns weren’t located.

Deputies released video from inside the home which showed a man carrying the stolen items.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect are encouraged to call 352-732-9111.