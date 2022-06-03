North Greenville University baseball's ascent reaches World Series

GREENVILLE — An attempt by some Greenville County Council members to force a vote on bonus pay for county employees failed to get enough support June 7. Five council members voted against taking up the proposal, instead choosing to wait until after primary elections are held June 14 to address the issue. The failed vote caused an uproar among council members who accused Chairman Willis Meadows, who sets the agenda, of stalling for months on the one-time bonuses after other counties had given the bonus pay to employees who’d served the public during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO