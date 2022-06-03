ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

North Greenville University baseball's ascent reaches World Series

By Conor Hughes chughes@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGERVILLE — When Landon Powell became North Greenville University's head baseball coach in 2015, the program was still struggling to get its bearings after entering Division II. The team was coming off of an 8-28 season with a 2-18 in conference record. "They were one of the bottom...

Related
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks want 1 lead horse to emerge from stable of running backs

COLUMBIA — It was often said and championed by previous staffs, sometimes out of necessity but mostly because it was how they preferred it. They liked the idea of “running back by committee,” always able to rotate a fresh back into a game and keep South Carolina’s offense smoothly running.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Dabo Swinney breaks with tradition, changes Clemson football recruiting philosophy

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney broke with tradition by staging a recruiting weekend for official visits in June. Swinney had resisted scheduling official visits out of the traditional months of September through January, but with players committing earlier and taking summer official visits to competing schools, Swinney changed his view on his own recruiting calendar.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

SRNS holding IT recruitment fair in North Augusta

How does working the IT side of things for a contractor of the Department of Energy sound?. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is the managing and operating contractor for the Savannah River Site, a Department of Energy installation near Aiken. Representatives from SRNS will be in North Augusta on Friday, June...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Rodeo, Live Music and vendor fairs

Enjoy a night out, food and friends as the Henry’s take the mic at Hammonds Ferry The Larder on June 8. The restaurant hosts live music weekly every Wednesday and every second Saturday. The Henry’s are a local North Augusta band featuring Henry Wynn Jr., Henry Wynn III and company playing a variety of acoustic music. Music starts around 6 p.m. To learn more, visit the venue website.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lex-Rich 5 district parents weigh in on proposed $150M bond referendum

IRMO — Parents and residents questioned the priorities of Lexington-Richland County School District Five's proposed $150 million bond referendum during a June 7 meeting. Thirteen schools and facilities in the 17,000-student district serving Irmo and Chapin would either get renovated or re-zoned if voters pass the bond referendum in November.
IRMO, SC
The Post and Courier

Harbison area adding new restaurants, retail spots as its economic growth continues

COLUMBIA — Two new restaurants and more retailers are coming to the Harbison Boulevard commercial corridor, according to business permits newly on file with the city. The area is one of the most in-demand shopping corridors in the Midlands, with a retail vacancy rate of just 0.5 percent in the first three months of 2022, according to a new report from Colliers South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Attempt to force Greenville County vote on COVID bonus pay falls short

GREENVILLE — An attempt by some Greenville County Council members to force a vote on bonus pay for county employees failed to get enough support June 7. Five council members voted against taking up the proposal, instead choosing to wait until after primary elections are held June 14 to address the issue. The failed vote caused an uproar among council members who accused Chairman Willis Meadows, who sets the agenda, of stalling for months on the one-time bonuses after other counties had given the bonus pay to employees who’d served the public during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

FedEx considering package distribution center in Lexington County

LEXINGTON — FedEx is weighing plans for a $14 million, 151-employee distribution center in Lexington County. Neither the location of the package distribution center nor the timeline for its opening have been made public. “FedEx Ground is engaged in discussions for the potential leasing of a package distribution center...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: Frog Hollow Tavern serves up a hopping good time

Frog Hollow Tavern's website promises "quality ingredients prepared with the intention of letting the freshness speak for itself." The ingredients' quality cannot be impeached. They star in dishes that aim to highlight what's good about them: the grassy-green flavor of spring's English peas, the silken luxury of Alabama blue crab meat, the protein power of a lavishly marbled ribeye steak.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Coffee, ice cream shop opens in downtown Cowpens

COWPENS — A family-owned business that serves coffee and 32 rotating flavors of ice cream has opened in downtown Cowpens. Cowpens Coffee & Creamery officially opened June 1 next to Dead On Gun Works on the east edge of Spartanburg County. "Our mission is to create a space where...
COWPENS, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022

Reference No. CPC060622RL Reference No. CPC061322RL SCDOT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS July 12, 2022 Regular Highway Letting Electronic bids will be publicly opened at 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July12, 2022, in Room 331, SCDOT Head¬quarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC. Details for the contracts are now available on the SCDOT Internet web site at http://www.scdot.org/ doing/currentlet ting.aspx. Electronic bidding files and proposals will be available on the BID EXPRESS Internet web site at https://www.bidx.com/sc/let ting?lettingid=07122022 on June 14, 2022. Plans and proposals will be available on June 14, 2022 in the Engineering Publications Customer Service Center, Room G19, SCDOT Headquarters Building, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or call (803) 737-4533 to order. Issued by: Jennifer Taylor Contract Administration Manager AD# 2005151.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: Dog parks, mimosas and food trucks, oh my!

Next time you visit the SPCA you might notice something new. Our staff and volunteers have worked hard over the past year to fundraise for a dog park just for shelter pets. While we are proud to have Aiken’s best dog park complete with a water fountain and lots of room for pups to roam, our shelter dogs were excluded from the fun. Now, shelter pups have a park of their very own featuring a quiet gazebo and agility equipment so staff and volunteers can teach them skills that will help them thrive in their new homes.
AIKEN, SC

