STILLWATER, Okla. — Spectators craned their necks and held their breath as the ball traveled high and deep down the left field line Sunday night. Third base umpire Derek Mollica emphatically signaled “fair ball,” unleashing a frenzy at O’Brate Stadium. Nolan McLean, down 0-2 in the count with two outs, had just hit a two-run home run, giving No. 7 Oklahoma State a 14-10 lead over Arkansas, which it held onto to force a decisive Game 7 in the Stillwater Regional.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO