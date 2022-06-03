San Antonio leaders demand action on gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been 17 years since two men were brutally murdered at a well-known bar near downtown San Antonio called Taco Land. As residents celebrated the Spurs’ third NBA Championship nearby, shots were fired inside the bar, killing owner Ramiro “Ram” Ayala and doorman Doug Morgan.
(SAN ANTONIO, Texas) — Arnulfo Reyes woke up ready for a good day. His third- and fourth-grade class at Robb Elementary had finished its final tests the week before. Awards were going to be handed out. He planned to show his students a movie, The Addams Family — the animated version.
SAN ANTONIO — Christopher Palmer’s memories of his murdered second grade classmate, Jennifer Sue Delgado, have faded over the past few decades. But he’s remained adamant on leading the public effort to ensure the cold case is kept alive and the quest to securing justice never ends.
SAN ANTONIO — The parents of Lexi Rubio will testify before Congress next week on gun violence. The 10-year-old Uvalde girl was one of the 21 victims in the mass shooting last month. The hearing comes as cries for legislative change grow louder on gun reform. It's a plea...
SAN ANTONIO — A Northside ISD student is in custody after allegedly posting online threats that they would "shoot up" his high school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified teen is being detained at the local juvenile facility and was charged with making terroristic threats. They...
Ten days after the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, a grandmother from San Antonio was at Memorial Park in Uvalde with her grandson. Thinking back to that day's tragic events, Elza Yebra said law enforcement officers failed at Robb Elementary. “Fear, cowardice, whatever you want to call...
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott wants extensive school safety checks including unannounced random inspections of school campuses in wake of the Robb Elementary shooting. But some lawmakers disagree this is the right approach to school safety. “There’s teachers, administrators, and for summer school students still in there, it’s...
SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales represents Texas' 23rd Congressional district, which includes the city of Uvalde, where 21 people were killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Gonzales spoke with KENS 5 News anchors Phil Anaya and Alicia Neaves on Sunday, June 5. Here's a transcript...
A neighbor who reportedly watched San Antonio police deal with a 13-year-old suspect shot by an officer early Friday morning said it looked as if they searched the boy rather than immediately rendering aid, the Express-News reports. An officer shot the youth after the stolen car he was driving allegedly...
Shots erupted during a graduation part yon the west side early this morning. It happened in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Drive. Eyewitnesses reported several people started fight at a party near Timber Wolf and Stoney Creek. As they were leaving, someone in a vehicle opened fire. Several rounds were fired.
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council met Tuesday for a special session two weeks after the deadly school shooting on May 24. In the meeting, the council voted to extend the disaster declaration that was proclaimed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 27 after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 21 people dead.
It’s been 11 days since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, about 90 miles from San Antonio. Their funerals are taking place for the next two weeks. Pressure is mounting on the state’s elected leaders to enact meaningful reform; among those, a...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman to death on the Northeast side. It was just before 5 A.M. Sunday when officers were called to the 4300 block of Bloomdale. That’s where they found a woman believed to be in her late 30’s...
UVALDE, Texas — *This story contains disturbing details from the Uvalde school shooting. Reader discretion is advised.*. In the midst of so much tragedy, there is a miracle at University Health Hospital in San Antonio. “Yes, she is a miracle,” said the grandparents of 9-year-old Kendall Olivarez. “All...
