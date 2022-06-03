ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio leaders demand action on gun violence

KENS 5
 3 days ago

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Terrible idea' | San Antonio area representative calls out Abbott for 'random' school safety checks

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott wants extensive school safety checks including unannounced random inspections of school campuses in wake of the Robb Elementary shooting. But some lawmakers disagree this is the right approach to school safety. “There’s teachers, administrators, and for summer school students still in there, it’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Shots Fired During San Antonio Graduation Party

Shots erupted during a graduation part yon the west side early this morning. It happened in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Drive. Eyewitnesses reported several people started fight at a party near Timber Wolf and Stoney Creek. As they were leaving, someone in a vehicle opened fire. Several rounds were fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

