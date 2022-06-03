ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is getting a worldwide release

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 has officially been announced with plans underway for a worldwide release. The North American version will presumably be called the Sega Genesis Mini 2.

Sega announced its newest micro retro console in Japan, but an interview with Famitsu went live shortly thereafter and seemingly confirmed plans for an overseas launch including Europe and North America. The console is set to launch in Japan on October 27, but the company hasn't formally revealed the North American or European version, which we can assume will launch at some point after the Japanese version.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch with 50 games, including Sonic CD, Thunder Force 4, and Virtua Racing. And yes, the selection of games will include titles released specifically for Sega CD, the weird Sega Gensis CD-ROM add-on that came with its own selection of exclusive games. Better yet, you'll even be able to buy an adorable Sega CD mini accessory for your Mega Drive Mini 2, but it'll just be a cosmetic and won't add any functionality. The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will cost ¥9,980 (roughly $75), and the Sega CD attachment will cost ¥4,500 (about $37).

We really enjoyed the original Sega Genesis Mini when we reviewed it at launch back in 2019, writing, "it's everything you'd hope" and "it has one of the best game line-ups" of all retro consoles. Here's hoping the follow-up is even better.

In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best retro consoles available now.

