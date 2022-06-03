ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees acquire Jake Bauers from Reds for cash

By Anthony Franco
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Bauers was traded to the New York Yankees on Friday. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Yankees have acquired first baseman and corner outfielder Jake Bauers from the Reds in exchange for cash, according to team announcements. He’s not on the 40-man roster and has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bauers has appeared in parts of three big league seasons, suiting up with the Rays, Indians and Mariners. The left-handed hitter was a highly-regarded prospect, seen by many as a potential plus hitter based on the strength of his minor league numbers. Bauers hit for high batting averages and drew plenty of walks on his way up the ladder, and he appeared among Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list each season from 2016-18.

The California native has never carried over that success during a lengthy run against MLB arms, though. While he’s continued to draw walks at a strong 11.5% clip in the big leagues, he’s also fanned in 26.4% of his trips to the plate. Bauers hit 11 home runs in 96 games with Tampa Bay as a rookie, but he’s not made much extra-base impact in the seasons since then.

Seattle outrighted Bauers off their 40-man roster at the end of last season, at which point he elected minor league free agency. The 26-year-old caught on with the Reds via minor league contract, and he’s appeared in 29 games with Triple-A Louisville. Bauers has gotten off to a dreadful start there, hitting .135/.276/.271 with a 28.4% strikeout rate for the Bats.

Despite that slow start, New York decided to add Bauers as non-roster depth at the upper levels. He’s continued to show quality plate discipline, at the very least, and he’s only a few years removed from being seen as one of the better young bats in the minors.

thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade: Fans React

Miguel Andujar has requested a trade from the New York Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Andujar started his career with such promise, hitting .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate that type of success.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees’ outfielder requests trade

Miguel Andújar is looking to move on from the New York Yankees‘ organization. The 27-year-old Andújar (seen above during a June 2 game against the Los Angeles Angels), who’s played both outfield and third base for the Yankees, made a limited debut with them in 2017 and then particularly shone in 2018, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting that season (behind only Shohei Ohtani). Since that point, though, he’s only appeared in 90 games for the team thanks to a combinations of injuries and competition for spots, and he was optioned to their triple-A affiliate (the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders) Friday. On Saturday, Dominican Republic sports reporter Héctor Gómez (of radio station Z101 Digital) reported that Andújar has asked the team for a trade:
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
