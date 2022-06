Travis Grimes jumped into his work at Husk head-first when he joined famed chef Sean Brock at the downtown Charleston restaurant in 2010, the year it opened. Grimes started out as chef de cuisine, eventually earning the executive chef position in 2015. He remained passionate about the cuisine the Queen Street restaurant was serving, but he longed for more customer interaction. After more than a decade at the restaurant, Grimes worked his last shift at Husk on Feb. 27.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO