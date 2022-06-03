ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Slideshow: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts

By Photos by Robert O'Brien
Battalion Texas AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aggies defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the...

www.thebatt.com

Battalion Texas AM

Olsen Field Magic

Why pay for your whole seat when you only need the edge?. Although the Olsen magic was delayed, it came at the perfect time. Despite the Horned Frogs’ pressing efforts, A&M buckled up for the rollercoaster and took care of business, relentlessly defeating TCU 15-9 on Sunday night-into-Monday morning’s regional thriller.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Baseball: Cowboys Win Weirdest Baseball Game in Recorded History

STILLWATER — Imagine being called out of the bullpen with a one-run lead, the bases loaded and staring down a 6-foot-4, 251-pound titan with a bleach blond mohawk and a tattoo sleeve. That’s what Jared Viertel had to do Sunday, and it went about as expected. Griffin Doersching...
STILLWATER, OK
San Antonio Current

'Oops. Did I say Texas A&M?' Kyle Rittenhouse backtracks on claim he's enrolled as an Aggie

After triumphantly announcing on a podcast last week that he'd be attending Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse is setting the record straight: um, it ain't happening. Rittenhouse — who was acquitted late last year on homicide and other charges for fatally shooting two protesters at a Wisconsin Black Lives Matter rally and wounding a third — corrected himself on Twitter Monday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
City
College Station, TX
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
thecomeback.com

Lost ball provides another CWS inside-the-park home run

If we’ve learned one thing from the regionals at the College World Series, it’s that there’s nothing routine about a routine fly ball. During an Austin regional game on Friday, a Louisiana Tech player hit an inside-the-park grand slam when the Dallas Baptist center fielder lost a ball in the lights. Something similar happened a day later, in Virginia Tech’s game in the Blacksburg regional against Columbia.
BLACKSBURG, VA
keranews.org

Fired Collin College professor lands new job at Southern Methodist University

After more than a year of controversy over allegations of free speech violations between Phillips and college administrators, Phillips said he was fired by the school in May. His contract was not renewed, despite years of student and peer approval, ongoing scholarship, and honors earned from other historians. For fourteen...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PCA North hires 1st baseball, girls basketball coaches

Entering its second year of Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools competition, Prestonwood Christian Academy North is expanding its athletics scope for the 2022-23 school year. Among the private school's additions are baseball and girls basketball programs, and the school recently named their first-ever head coaches for both sports.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Calera's Vernon Johnson inducted into OGBCA Hall of Fame

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) - Calera head girls basketball coach Vernon Johnson was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Saturday. Coach Johnson has been coaching for 30 years, 11 of those at Caddo and three at Calera where he resides now. Johnson has taken 11 teams...
CALERA, OK
Person
Oral Roberts
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Stitt’s ‘Oklahoma Turnaround’ Ads May Violate Ethics Rules

The latest campaign commercial for Gov. Kevin Stitt prominently featuring his appointed attorney general, John O’Connor, is raising eyebrows in political circles and may run afoul of state Ethics Commission rules for electioneering, according to several Republicans and Democrats. The 30-second commercial began airing on Oklahoma City and Tulsa...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
#The First Game#Aggies#College Baseball#Tcu
beckersspine.com

Texas spine surgeon's $11M verdict being appealed

A spine surgeon in Plano, Texas, who won an $11 million verdict over stolen medical records and false malpractice accusations will face an appeal, The Dallas Morning News reported June 6. Seven things to know:. 1. Stephen Courtney, MD, was awarded the multimillion dollar verdict in 2021 after a trial...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Feds 'very concerned' about explosion of handgun switches made in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the past six months, federal investigators said they have seen an explosion of handgun switches in North Texas.  When placed on the back of a gun, these small, simple devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun.Instead of one bullet fired when the trigger is pulled, these illegal devices allow multiple rounds to be fired by holding down the trigger.  As many as 30 rounds can be fired in two seconds."These things fire faster than what the military is carrying," said Jeffrey Boshek, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF)...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Former Celina coach supports agreement to preserve historic complex

A city agreement to preserve one of Celina's landmarks has received support from a local football icon. Former Celina head football coach G. A. Moore has expressed support for plans for much of the Bobcat field complex to be preserved as an amphitheater as part of a linear park that will run along Doe Branch Creek, according to a press release from the city.
CELINA, TX
goodwordnews.com

Drag Queens Dance in Front of Babies and Toddlers at Dallas Pride Event

A viral video featuring drag queens dancing in front of babies and toddlers at a Pride event in Dallas has caused an uproar on social media. The event, titled “Drag the Kids to Pride”, took place at a bar called Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas, where families were encouraged to attend with their children. The announcement said:
DALLAS, TX
The Moore American

NRHS is gun-free area, hospital reports

The Norman Regional Health System doesn’t allow guns on its campus, a security feature called into question by gun rights activists following a mass shooting in Tulsa. Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee killed four people, including two doctors, with an AR-15-style rifle Wednesday at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System before he killed himself. Tulsa police said Louis blamed Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims, for pain following surgery and planned to kill him and anyone in his way.
TULSA, OK

