Slideshow: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the past six months, federal investigators said they have seen an explosion of handgun switches in North Texas. When placed on the back of a gun, these small, simple devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun.Instead of one bullet fired when the trigger is pulled, these illegal devices allow multiple rounds to be fired by holding down the trigger. As many as 30 rounds can be fired in two seconds."These things fire faster than what the military is carrying," said Jeffrey Boshek, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF)...

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO