GREENVILLE, S.C. — After two years of construction, the city of Greenville recently opened Unity Park to the community. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Unity Park will examine what it took to build the 60-acre, $60 million park that sits in a historically Black neighborhood in downtown Greenville. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. It looks at the past and the future of the park, and how it aims to be a place that will unite the community.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO