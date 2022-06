Lewis County Fire District 15 (LCFD15) in Winlock, along with neighboring agencies, conducted a practice burn in the 100 block of North Military Road Saturday. “LCFD15 would like to say thank you to Exeter for the donation of the house for the training,” the district wrote Saturday. “Crews were able to train in a controlled environment while getting real life experience in live fire conditions. Approximately 28 firefighters were on hand for today’s event from various neighboring agencies.”

18 HOURS AGO