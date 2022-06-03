ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone Thought Convicted Killer Was Supposed to Be Held —Except DOC, Which Set Him Free

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old man convicted in 2015 for a fatal shooting in a Tacoma garage was released from prison this week for about a day because of a mix-up regarding his re-sentencing. Jeremy Bennett was 17 when he was involved in the robbery and killing of 54-year-old Lawrence Howse at the man's...

