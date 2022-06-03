ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail

By Sallie Walkup
 3 days ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been arrested in South Carolina, according to jail records. Antle, 62, who does not have charges listed, was booked Friday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5:40 p.m. by the FBI, according to jail...

Saint Louis, MO
