Celebrities

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Dale Moss and Home Renovator Galey Alix Are Officially Dating: Details

By Kat Pettibone
 4 days ago
Shutterstock/Instagram/Galey Alix

New couple alert! Dale Moss and designer Galey Alix (née Gravenstein) are dating, a source tells Us Weekly .

After fans snapped photos of the Bachelorette alum, 33, and social media influencer, 28, getting cozy after Moss’ Ted Talk on May 21, an insider has exclusively confirmed to Us that the two are officially an item.

The former Green Bay Packer was last linked to Florencia Galarza in January 2022, when the pair were spotted walking together in New York City. In a photograph obtained by Page Six , Galarza, 36, grasped Moss’ arm as they did some shopping.

“It’s very casual,” an insider exclusively told Us of the football star and DJ at the time. “They aren’t officially dating.”

Moss’ outing with the soccer star came just four months after his split from ex-fiancée Clare Crawley in September 2021. The pair met on season 16 of The Bachelorette , which aired in 2020, when the hairstylist famously left the ABC series in week four after falling hard for the South Dakota native, who proposed to her during their last episode.

The former couple originally called it quits in January 2021, but Us broke the news that they were giving their romance another shot just one month later. “They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship,” a source said in July 2021. “They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”

Seven months later in October 2021, the duo split for good . “It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time,” an insider revealed to Us at the time. “They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

Alix, for her part, moved from Connecticut to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2020, to start her own home renovation business after struggling with an eating disorder and breaking up with her ex-fiancé.

“I felt like my world had been rocked,” the former finance executive said during an interview with the University of Florida in May 2021. “I picked myself up, not just by going to therapy but also because I was surrounded by a village of people who kept telling me, ‘This will all make sense someday.’ That’s when I realized I had to give my pain a purpose.”

While the social media influencer has not publicly commented on her relationship status, she told Fort Lauderdale Magazine that same month that “if I’m dating somebody and he brings me red roses, I’m, like, ‘You don’t get me dude,’" adding that orange carnations are almost just as criminal.

“I’m going to look past the fact that these were dyed in a cup, but I’m noting that you thought I’d like orange flowers,” she teased about any potential future suitors.

