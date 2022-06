WENATCHEE, WA - Eat just one cherry? Impossible. In fact, give me the whole bag. I know I am not the only consumer of this mindset, which is why your cherry set had better be locked and loaded this time of year. Stemilt is one grower on a mission to deliver the most delicious cherries it can, and I recently got in touch with Marketing Director Brianna Shales to see how the season is coming along.

